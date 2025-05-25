PM Modi lauds Operation Sindoor in Mann Ki Baat, shares visuals of damaged Pak terror hideouts

During his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared visuals of terror camps destroyed by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.(X/PMO)

Modi said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but "the face of a changing India" that reflects the country's resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage.

“The valour displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is amazing,” Modi said.

“Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world,” he added.

The prime minister also credited India's home-grown defence capabilities for the mission's success, following the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Also Read | Maoism, Yoga Day, Operation Sindoor: What PM Modi talked about in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

“Our soldiers destroyed terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India. It also included the resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The sweat of our engineers, our technicians, in fact, that of everyone… is involved in this victory.,” the prime minister said.

Modi also lauded the Tiranga Yatras organised in cities, villages and small towns of the country as a mark to honour the armed forces.

“Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour, to pay their respects & honour to the country's armed forces,” Modi told the nation through his monthly radio programme. “In many a city, a large number of youth came together to become Civil Defence Volunteers… and we saw that the videos from Chandigarh went viral.”

India's Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians in what was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 5 fresh updates on India's retaliation that crippled Pakistan

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes – which killed at least 100 terrorists – sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels.

Also Read | In 4 days, India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ caused massive damage in Pakistan

In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.