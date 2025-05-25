Maoism, Yoga Day, Operation Sindoor: What PM Modi talked about in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, talked about Maoism, Operation Sindoor and the upcoming International Yoga Day. PM Modi in his 112nd episode of Mann Ki Baat addressed Maoism, terrorism and more.(@PMOIndia)

The prime minister, during the episode, reflected on improvements in the Katejhari village in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which was affected by Maoist violence.

Also Read: ‘Not blood, but sindoor runs in my veins’: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan, terrorists

He also made a special mention of the Andhra Pradesh government's ‘YogAndhraAbhiyan’ and announced that he would participate in the ‘Yoga Day’ program in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

PM Modi also encouraged people to start practising yoga, saying it will "transform" their lives.

One of the major points that PM Modi focused on was the transformation of once-Maoist-dominated areas into centres of progress and development.

From the first-ever bus service in Maharashtra's Katejhari village to the stellar academic achievements in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, PM Modi highlighted the changes that had come as a result of the government's fight against Maoism.

Also Read: ‘No goal impossible if Centre and states work together’: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meeting

On Katejhari, he said, “It is such a common thing to travel by bus. But I want to tell you about a village where a bus arrived for the first time. The people there were waiting for this day for years. And when the bus arrived in the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing drums. There was a paved road in the village; people needed it, but a bus had never run here before. Why, because this village was affected by Maoist violence.”

He also congratulated PM Modi students from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district for their 10th and 12th board examination results, with around a 95 per cent pass rate; despite facing challenges.

Also Read: Himachal CM urges PM Modi to ban apple imports from Turkey, Azerbaijan

PM Modi also stated that enthusiasm was building for International Yoga Day as its influence grows globally.

He said, “Since the beginning of 'Yoga Day' on 21 June 2015, attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, we can see the excitement and enthusiasm for Yoga Day across the globe. Various organisations are sharing their preparations. Images from previous years have been deeply inspiring. We have witnessed people in different countries forming Yoga Chains and Yoga Rings in some years.”

Modi also touched upon a MoU signed between the Ministry of Ayush and World Health Organisation for developing Traditional Medicine intervention categories and index for the International Classification of Health Intervention. The prime minister stated that the collaboration would increase the reach of traditional medicine while maintaining scientific rigour.

Prime minister Modi also addressed Operation Sindoor and lauded the military mission for highlighting India's resolve towards fighting terrorism. Modi said, “Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination.”

Modi also emphasised that Operation Sindoor was not over and was a reflection of a new India. "Operation Sindoor is the picture of our resolve, courage, and a changing India," he said.

PM Modi also noted that after Operation Sindoor, people across the country were inspired by the spirit of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) and had become invested in a 'Vocal for Local' campaign. "This victory carries the sweat of our engineers, technicians, and every citizen who contributed," he said.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI)