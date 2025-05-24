Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
‘No goal impossible if Centre and states work together’: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meeting

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Modi said that state governments should develop at least one tourist destination in their state as per global standards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at the Niti Aayog meeting said that no goal is impossible if the Central and state governments work together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 24.(PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 24.(PMO)

“We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible,” Modi said as he chaired the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog.

The Governing Council meeting took place under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted that a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) is the goal of every Indian citizen.

"When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," Modi said.

Modi's push for tourism

Modi said that the state government should develop at least one tourist destination in their state as per global standards.

“States should develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places,” Modi said.

The prime minister also called for the inclusion of women in workforce. “We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce,” he said.

“We should work in a manner so that policies implemented bring change in the lives of common citizens. Only when people feel the change, it strengthens the change and transforms the change into a movement. We have a great opportunity as a team to fulfil the aspirations of 140 Crore people,” the prime minister added.

The Governing Council, Niti Aayog's apex body, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is its chairperson.

It is the prime minister's first major meeting with the chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

