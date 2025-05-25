Himachal CM urges PM Modi to ban apple imports from Turkey, Azerbaijan. Here's why

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose restrictions on apple imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He made the request at the 10th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday and added that PM Modi assured him he would look into it. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke to PM Modi about the expansion of Kangra Airport and sharing its cost with the Centre. (PMO India-X)

Sukhu also put forth the state’s demand to share the cost of expanding Kangra Airport with the central government, reported ANI.

“I spoke to PM Modi about the prices of our orchards falling due to imported apples, which causes losses. I also requested that a ban be imposed on apples from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He said that he would see to it that the import of apples does not cause orchardists of Himachal Pradesh to suffer losses,” Sukhu told reporters after the NITI Aayog meeting.

“I also spoke to him about the expansion of Kangra Airport, and that 50 per cent of the expansion cost will be covered by us while the remaining 50 per cent by the centre,” he added.

Sukhu’s request for banning apple imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan comes amid tensions with both the countries due to their public support for Pakistan, particularly during the military conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Himachal Pradesh's environmental concerns

Apart from that, Sukhu said he also raised some environment concerns of his state in front of the Planning Commission and said that the state’s cold deserts are not recognised as forest lands, due to which, the state does not get its fair dues.

"I told the Planning Commission that our forest land is 68 per cent, and our forest cover is 28 per cent. We have not been done justice in the parameters set by the Finance Commission. In the Niti Aayog meeting, we raised this point that our cold deserts are not counted as forest land…," the chief minister said.

“I also said that our power projects, which receive loan waivers, should pay 50 per cent royalty to the state... I told him that our state is undergoing some reforms, so our financial condition is not good. So the state should be given some financial assistance...,” he added.

At the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday, PM Modi urged states to focus on Viksit Bharat (developed India), saying their aim should be to make each state, city, municipality and village ‘viksit’.

With inputs from ANI