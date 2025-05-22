‘Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins’: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan, terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked powerful cultural and military imagery, declaring that “not blood but sindoor runs in my veins” during a public address in Bikaner, while referencing 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by the Indian armed forces. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video released by PMO on May 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI05_22_2025_000073B) *** Local Caption *** (PMO)

Modi declared, “There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.” Highlighting India’s resilience in the face of threats, he stated, “India is not going to be scared of nuclear threats.”

In a sharp remark aimed at Pakistan, he referred to the country’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase, saying, “Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in ICU." PM Modi reiterated India's stance saying “terror and talk”, “terror and trade” can not go hand-in-hand.

Modi called out Pakistan's outlook towards terrorism in strongly worded statement, stating, “Pakistan incubates terrorists, and India will give a befitting reply.”

A month after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, Modi asserted a hardline stance against Pakistan, asserting that “India and Pakistan are not equal” and that any future dialogue would be limited strictly to “the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and nothing more.”

He further warned Islamabad over water-sharing issues, stating, “Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights.”

"Pakistan cannot win a conventional war against India, which is why it continues to rely on terror groups to target the country," PM Modi said in Bikaner.