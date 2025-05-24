Operation Sindoor: 5 fresh updates on India's retaliation that crippled Pakistan

Fresh details have emerged about Operation Sindoor, India’s counterterror response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, days after New Delhi and Islamabad reached a cessation agreement. The revelations shed light on the scale and intensity of the operation, as well as the extent of damage inflicted on the Pakistani military.

Happy faces of Modi and security forces personnel captured at Punjab's Adampur airbase, a day after the PM's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor. (HT Photo)