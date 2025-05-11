Did India lose Rafale fighter jet in Operation Sindoor action? Indian military says this

Indian military officers on Sunday held a press conference and provided key details on Operation Sindoor, its impact and results achieved, saying that the “objective has been achieved”. Press briefing on Operation Sindoor held by Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Maj Gen SS Sharma and Vice Admiral AN Pramod.(Hindustan Times/Sanchit Khanna)

The press briefing on Operation Sindoor was held by Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Maj Gen SS Sharma and Vice Admiral AN Pramod. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates

On reports on Rafale being downed in Operation Sindoor, Indian military said on Sunday, "We are in a combat scenario and losses are a part of it. Question is have we achieved our objective? Answer is a thumping yes. As for details, at this time I would not like to comment on that as we are still in combat and give advantage to adversary. All our pilots are back home.

The officers informed that Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and May 10.

What the other side had probably also not reckoned with was the speedy and precise turnaround and hit back, the Indian military said.

The officers informed that five casualties Indian military suffered in the operations against Pakistan.

“I pay my solemn homage to my five colleagues and brothers from the armed forces, and civilians who have tragically lost their lives in operations in world. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families… and we express our solidarity to them in this lifetime and beyond. At this grave juncture in their lives, their sacrifices shall always be remembered and spoken of in glowing terms by a grateful nation,” one of the officers said.

Operation Sindoor

After over three days of intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The military confrontation erupted after Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists found to have links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.