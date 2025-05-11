Ceasefire after 4 days of fighting: What weapons did India, Pakistan use?
India Pakistan news: Following a ceasefire violation on Saturday night, J&K and border regions of India witnessed a quiet night, with no firing or shelling.
After four days of intense cross-border fighting with drones and missile strikes, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to an immediate ceasefire across land, sea, and air.
However, just hours after the announcement, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and sent multiple drones over Jammu and Kashmir. Loud sound of explosions were heard across the valley, with India's air defence system opening back up to take down the enemy drones.
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the violation by Pakistan at a press briefing at 11 pm and urged Islamabad to take appropriate actions over the same. Soon, it went quiet. No firings or shelling have been reported overnight.
The four days of fight between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, however, saw the use of a range of weapons.
What weapons did India use?
From its massive arsenal, India pulled out several advance air defence systems. Our weaponry included:
- S-400 air defence systems
- Akash surface-to-air missiles
- Barak 8 defences
- Anti-drone technologies
- Rafale fighter jets
- Scalp cruise missiles
- Hammer smart weapons
- Sensor-equipped kamikaze drones
What weapons did Pakistan use?
Throughout the four days of fighting, Pakistan's bid of drone attacks on Jammu and Kashmir and on the border regions of India failed as New Delhi's weapon system took down most of them.
Pakistan used:
- Turkish-armed drones
- Chinese-made PL-15 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles
- JF-17 fighter jets
The ceasefire deal between New Delhi and Islamabad brought a sigh of relief for the entire nation, but more so for the border regions. The deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, followed by a formal announcement by Vikram Misri.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar while noting that an understanding has been worked out on stopped of firing and military action, also reasserted India's stance on terrorism.
"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said in a post on X.
(with inputs from Rahul Singh and Binayak Dasgupta)