Operation Parakram, UN Peacekeeper and now Op Sindoor: 5 facts on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi played a key role in Operation Parakram along the Punjab border, following the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001
Among the key takeaways from the daily press briefings of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on developments linked to India-Pakistan tensions is the appearance of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who is accompanied by another woman officer - Wing Commander Vyomika Singh - and foreign secretary Vikram Misri to brief the country on the latest and debunk misinformation.
At a press briefing on Saturday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed to the media that Pakistan have weaponished civil aircraft and have been misusing international air routes amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions. Sofiya Qureshi is one of the two woman officers, who have been briefing the media after India’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor.
5 facts on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
- Where is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from? Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was born in 1974 in Gujarat’s Vadodra, to a military family. She joined the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999, and rose to popularity in 2016 as the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise.
- Academic qualifications: She graduated with a master’s in Biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997, and her grandfather was also a religious teacher int he army, according to a statement issued by the Gujarat government.
- Rose to popularity in 2016: As of now, she is an officer in the Merchanised Infantry of the Indian Army, along with her husband. She was also the first Indian woman officer to lead an Indian contingent and also the only woman commander among 18 participating countries at the ASEAN Plus Multinational Military Exercise ‘Force 18’ in 2016.
An Indian Army press statement said she had the “rare distinction of becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army training contingent in such a large multinational exercise. The officer also happens to be the only Woman Officer Contingent Commander amongst all other ASEAN Plus contingents present for the exercise.”
- Work with Indian Army: She played a key role in Operation Parakram along the Punjab border, following the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001. For her work in the operation, she received a Commendation Card from the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C).
- UN peacekeeping role: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has also played a pivotal part in international peacekeeping missions. She was part of UN’s Peacekeeping Operations in Congo for six years. She also played a leadership role during the flood relief operations in Northeast India, and got another commendation from the signal officer-in-chief.