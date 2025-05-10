Chandigarh sees big turnout for civil defence volunteer drive amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chandigarh administration witnessed a large turnout for the inaugural enrollment of its civil defence volunteer program, held at the Tagore Theatre on Saturday. There was a massive turnover in Chandigarh after the administration invited the youth for a Civil Defence Volunteer program.(Twitter (PTI))

The event was initiated by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, with registration set to begin at 10.30 am.

This call for volunteers comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

On Saturday, the Indian armed forces targeted eight military sites in Pakistan, responding to attacks on Indian military infrastructure and civilian areas.

Air raid sirens sounded across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on Thursday night, followed by a blackout that lasted for three hours.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav explains the Civil Defence Volunteers program

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DC Yadav explained the civil defence volunteers program, and revealed it would consist of a one-week intensive training.

“We plan to teach civil defence rules, basic police procedures, relief and rehabilitation work, and methods for raising awareness among residents,” he said.

“Following the training, we will assess who is fit for selection. The chosen volunteers will be deployed across sectors, markets, and nearby villages during this time of conflict. There is no fixed target for numbers, nor any maximum age limit. Female volunteers are welcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration also directed shopping malls, restaurants, clubs, cinema halls and non-medical shops to remain shit from 7 pm onwards on Friday, and it was followed until 6 am on Saturday.

On the other hand, hotels, ATMs, bus stands, railway stations, petrol pumps, parks, shops in markets and religious places had been asked to turn off external and street lights.

The Chandigarh-Mohali satellite city has put a total ban on generators, inverters and any other form of power backup used for outdoor lighting until further notice.

Also, bursting of crackers at wedding celebrations and religious events is prohibited in Chandigarh until July 7.

The Pahalgam terror attack’s responsibility has already been claimed by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.