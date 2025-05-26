‘Dare to remove women’s sindoor': PM Modi warns Pakistan, terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a strong message against terrorism during a rally in Gujarat, declaring that those who harm India's women or spread terror will see their ‘end’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday(PTI)

“If anyone dares to remove the sindoor (vermillion) of our sisters, then their end is near,” Modi said during a public gathering in Dahod district.

He remembered civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, “They shot the father in front of his children. Even today, when we see those images, our blood boils,” PM Modi added, that moment moved the nation and demanded stern action.

“And on April 22, those who carried out the attack — we reduced them to dust,” he said, referring to a successful strike during Operation Sindoor.

“You made me the Prime Minister, and Modi gave the army a free hand,” he said, adding that “we accomplished what the world hadn’t seen in decades.”

Pak army ‘rattled by Op Sindoor’

Talking about the cross-border military action in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Modi said, "Rattled by India’s action, when Pakistani army acted recklessly, our armed forces gave Pakistan a fitting reply and made them bite the dust."

Praising the armed forces' strike on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister said, “Operation Sindoor is not just a military action — it is an expression of our Indian values and emotions,” he added. “Those who spread terror would never have imagined, even in their dreams, how difficult it is to confront Modi.”

At the start of his address, Narendra Modi recalled May 26 as a significant day in his political journey. He noted that on this date in 2014, he had taken the oath as Prime Minister for the first time.

Reflecting on the moment, he said, “Today is May 26. On the same date in 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time... First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me."

Operation Sindoor was India’s counterterror response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. New Delhi reached a ceasefire understanding with Islamabad on May 10.