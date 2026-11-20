Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik has arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the first SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum, becoming the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, arrives in Delhi. (ANI)

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Malik, who will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the November 20-22 forum, is also the first Pakistani minister to travel to India since the four-day conflict between the two sides in May 2025. India targeted terrorist bases in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering the conflict.

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Malik, a member of the ruling PML-N party, was among the Pakistani leaders who reacted strongly to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty as part of a package of punitive diplomatic and economic measures. “Whoever touches our water, their hands will be cut off,” Malik told a seminar held in June.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Malik is visiting at the invitation of India’s culture and tourism minister to attend the SCO meeting. Malik will “share Pakistan’s perspective on the salience of dialogue among civilizations and Pakistan’s contribution in this area of diplomacy,” the ministry said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement added: “Pakistan’s participation in this Forum is reflective of its contribution as an active SCO member state to promote dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with ‘Shanghai Spirit’.” Pakistan is the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement added: “Pakistan’s participation in this Forum is reflective of its contribution as an active SCO member state to promote dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with ‘Shanghai Spirit’.” Pakistan is the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}