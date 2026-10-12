Pakistan-made fairness creams find growing market in border areas of Bihar, Bangal; experts raise health concerns

Cross-border infiltration apart, the bordering districts in Bihar and West Bengal are facing a new problem these days: Pakistan-manufactured fairness creams, marketed as ‘Gori Beauty’ and ‘Chandani Whitening’, have emerged as popular products in bordering areas of Bihar and Bengal, raising concerns over cross-border smuggling and potential health risks, officials said.

The creams were allegedly being smuggled into India through Nepal, exposing gaps in efforts to prevent prohibited goods from entering domestic markets. (Representational)

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The illegal trade came to light after personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized a large consignment of banned cosmetic products near the Nepal border in Bihar and Bengal. The creams were allegedly being smuggled into India through Nepal, exposing gaps in efforts to prevent prohibited goods from entering domestic markets.

The seizure prompted the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to alert the SSB and the police of both states, directing them to strengthen surveillance along the international border and check the movement of unauthorised cosmetic products.

The state health departments and their drug control cells have also stepped up monitoring in districts across the Kosi and Seemanchal regions of Bihar, as well as in Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Malda districts of West Bengal. Separate teams have been assigned to investigate the suspected supply network and identify the channels through which the products reach local markets.

What the police said

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{{^usCountry}} “It came to light following the seizure of banned items by SSB personnel,” Kumar Ashish, the deputy inspector general of Kosi region, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It came to light following the seizure of banned items by SSB personnel,” Kumar Ashish, the deputy inspector general of Kosi region, said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer added that authorities had been tasked with checking the smuggling of such products.

Echoing similar views, a senior police official posted in Siliguri said that smugglers are exploiting porous stretches of the Nepal border to transport prohibited cosmetics into West Bengal. “From border settlements, the products are allegedly routed to major commercial centres, including Kolkata and Asansol,” he said.

“We have received a list of Pakistan-made cosmetic items being smuggled into Bihar from Nepal. The customs department is also working on the racket,” SSB inspector general Nishikant Ujjwal said.

He added that there would be no laxity in guarding the international border, and personnel deployed along the frontier had been instructed to remain vigilant.

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Syed Waquar Raza, the Siliguri police commissioner, said that consumption of the banned creams in the bordering areas of West Bengal runs into the thousands every month.

“Their relatively low prices, compared with branded cosmetics and expensive herbal alternatives, reportedly make them attractive to consumers with limited purchasing power,” he said.

The concerns

An investigation into the seized products found that both creams contained potentially harmful heavy metals and toxic elements, including mercury, at levels several times higher than prescribed limits, officials said.

The products also reportedly lacked valid registration certificates required for their import into India.

Health experts have warned that the use of cosmetics containing excessive concentrations of toxic substances could damage the skin and potentially cause more serious health complications. “Children and other vulnerable users could face additional risks from prolonged exposure,” said Kishanganj civil surgeon Dr RK Choudhary.

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The popularity of fairness products, particularly in rural markets where cheaper alternatives are in demand, has added another dimension to the enforcement challenge. Authorities are now attempting to trace both the distributors and the retailers selling the creams, as well as identify possible stockpiling points along the supply chain.

Officials said sustained coordination among the SSB, customs authorities, drug regulators and state police would be crucial to disrupting the network. The immediate priority is to prevent further consignments from reaching consumers and establish the scale of distribution of the allegedly hazardous products across Bihar and West Bengal.