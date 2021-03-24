Param Bir Singh's plea challenging his transfer, seeking CBI probe against Deshmukh in SC today

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday will hear former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations levelled by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, ousted in connection with the Ambani security scare and the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze that followed, has accused Deshmukh of running a 'money collection scheme' through the police department.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy, will hear the plea in which the senior police officer also seeks a stay on his transfer to a low-key post in Maharashtra Police’s Home Guards.

Singh claims that immediately after he accused the state home minister of corruption in front of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and some other senior leaders, he was transferred.

“The petitioner has invoked writ jurisdiction of this Hon’ble Court to seek unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation in the corrupt malpractices of Shri Anil Deshmukh, the Hon’ble Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra, before the evidence are destroyed,” said Singh's petition, filed through advocate Abhinay.

According to Singh, in February 2021, Deshmukh tasked police officers, including Sachin Vaze, with collecting ₹100 crore every month from bars, hookah parlours, restaurants etc. He also contended that he was being made a “scapegoat to divert attention” in the Ambani security scare case. Even though there were five officers ranked between him and Vaze, Deshmukh used to meet Vaze at his residence, he said.

Vaze has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Ambani security scare probe, and has also been named prime accused in the death of Mansukh Hiran, who was linked with the SUV found with the explosives in front of the Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai.