Parl disruptions mar Question Hour: Data

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi: Many opposition parties have turned vocal against the government’s decision to skip Question Hour in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, but data from the last 11 years shows that Question Hour has often been a victim of many opposition-sponsored disruptions.

An analysis of Parliamentary data since 2009 —when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh entered his second term—by PRS Legislative Research underlines that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could not utilize 90% of the time alloted to oral questions and answers in any session barring one each in 2016 and 2019.

Between 2015 and 2019, the Lok Sabha could use just 61% of its total allotted time for Question Hour. The Rajya Sabha faced a stiffer challenge as the ruling dispensation didn’t enjoy majority there for a long time, allowing rivals to influence the proceedings and leading to more disruptions -- in 2015-19, only about 40% of the total time was available for taking up questions.

The opposition continued to protest against the suspension of Question Hour. Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said: “I challenge the PM and his ministers to come and debate with the Opposition on ‘The sanctity of Parliament and other institutions’. Come, debate this subject in the Monsoon Session. We are waiting.”

Question Hour, or the first 60 minutes of the daily proceeding to seek replies from different ministers, is a key tool for lawmakers to keep a check on the executive. It is also the only opportunity for MPs to get guaranteed answers. The preparations for this vital part of parliament session require long, tedious hours of preparations.

The two Houses of Parliament have decided that only written answers will be supplied to MPs in the upcoming monsoon session, but no oral questions will be allowed.

The original decision was driven by a desire to reduce the presence of civil servants in Parliament to assist ministers amid restrictions put in place because of the Covid-19 pidemic. The move to allow written questions was a response to the opposition’s reaction.

In the winter session of 2013, the Bharatiya Jabata Party-led opposition, adamant in its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into the coal block allocation case, halted a large part of the Question Hour. The Lok Sabha could utilize just 2% of its time allotted for Question Hour and the Rajya Sabha failed to take up a single question in the shortest session that ran for just 10 days.

Similarly, in the winter of 2016 when an aggressive Congress was vocal about the demonetization of old, high-value currency notes, the Lok Sabha could use 29% of the time for Question Hour and the Rajya Sabha, again, failed to take up a single Question.

In the Budget session of 2018, when the Congress-led opposition was again up in arms over the Rafale deal and launched major protests, Question Hour saw disruptions and could function for just 11% and 3% of its allotted time in the Lower and the Upper Houses.

A Rajya Sabha record of the last six sessions also shows that in every session, Congress-led opposition parties regularly demanded suspension of Question Hour. Out of the 23 days in the last session, the Opposition gave notice on 15 days to suspend Question Hour to take up other issues.

In 2018, the Congress and other Opposition parties wanted suspension of Question Hour for 15 days in one session and for 16 days in another session.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is now a part of the panel to decide the party’s Rajya Sabha strategy, argued that “demand for suspension of Question Hour was because there was an issue of overriding importance. But it was not suspended. It is a legitimate parliamentary tactic as Arun Jaitley once said...But that is no excuse for the government to cancel the entire Question Hour.”