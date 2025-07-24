Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor next week

The highly anticipated discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin next week in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha starting the debate on Monday, July 28, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, government officials announced on Wednesday. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. (ANI PHOTO)

The decision came despite Opposition demands for the all-important discussion to start immediately, with parties pointing out that 56 hours remain in the current week. Both Houses have allocated 16 hours for the discussion, likely to be spread across two days.

Government managers reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for the UK and Maldives tour on Wednesday, will be present during the proceedings. The debate will be conducted as a special discussion rather than under any formal resolution, officials clarified, according to people aware of the matter who asked not to be named.

The Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee met on Wednesday under the leadership of deputy chairman Harivansh, with BJP president and Leader of the Upper House JP Nadda and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju in attendance. Opposition representatives included Derek O’Brien (Trinamool), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), and Jairam Ramesh (Congress).

When the Opposition reminded the government about the remaining parliamentary time this week, the government cited the Prime Minister’s international engagements as the reason for delaying the debate until Monday.

In the meeting, O’Brien suggested the government should take up other issues for debate this week, with the Opposition particularly keen on discussing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Review in Bihar. However, functionaries told HT that the government remains reluctant to debate an issue which does not come under its purview.

As Rijiju sought Opposition’s help to allow retiring members to give their farewell speech, Ramesh asked the government managers if former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would also get a chance to give a farewell speech. According to functionaries, the senior ministers did not reply.

Last week, at an all-party meeting, Rijiju told the media: “We are open to discuss important issues such as Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. These issues are of great importance to the nation. The government will never shy away from discussion.”

“When we start discussing the matter, we will make a statement. Whether it is the US President or anyone, I can’t give any reply now. When there is a discussion, a reply will be given,” he added.

The government might highlight the success of the military operations, the demolition of terror infrastructure in both Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, and how Operation Sindoor set the “new normal” in India’s fight against terrorism.

The Opposition aims to question the centre over the US’ repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the intelligence failure in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed by armed terrorists on April 22, according to some lawmakers who spoke on the strategy and the opposition’s discussions cited in the past week.

In the all-party meeting on Sunday, Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Left parties, NCP(SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) sought debate on Operation Sindoor. NCP leader Srikant Shinde also suggested that a discussion on Operation Sindoor should take place.