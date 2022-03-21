Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The second part of the parliament budget session proceedings are set to resume today. 
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 am after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival. 

Last week, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.

The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 10:25 AM

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives zero hour notice in RS

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand a policy on third dose of Covid vaccination. 

  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 10:25 AM

    CPI(M) MP's motion in RS to declare Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘public holiday’ admitted

    CPI(M) MP John Britta's motion in Rajya Sabha under rule 170 to declare Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) as a regular 'public holiday' has been admitted.

  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 09:32 AM

    TMC MP Santanu Sen gives notice to discuss educational support to Ukraine evacuees

    TMC MP Santanu Sen gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss educational support to Indian students who returned from Ukraine.

  • Mon, 21 Mar 2022 09:28 AM

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

    The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 AM.

