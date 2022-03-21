Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 am after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival.

Last week, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.

The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.