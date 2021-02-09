Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The budget session of Parliament started from January 29 and is being held in two parts amid strict coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms--January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. Both the house will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm and the Lok Sabha would meet from 3pm to 8pm.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 4pm today.





Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.





During his reply to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that farmers had to be convinced that the new laws were in their favour adding that the Minimum Support Price (MSP)- which has been the core issue of the protest- will remain. Amid the farmers’ movement gaining global attention, Modi spoke about a new form of FDI- which he referred to as ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’.