Parliament panel to meet on Oct 27 to examine Centre's criminal law bills

The parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on October 27 will convene to ‘consider and adopt’ the draft reports in connection with the replacement of the India's existing crimanal justice system under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act with new bills. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, were introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session(PTI)

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, were introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in a bid to replace the British-era laws.

The three bills were then referrd to Parliament's select committee which was asked to submit its report within three months.

Union home minister Amit Shah, while introducing, emphasised that the bills aimed at providing justice and not punishment. At the International Lawyers Conference 2023, Shah described the bills don't have any colonial imprints, unlike the existing laws.

"Many changes have been made in the new laws to promote technology. The definition of documents has been greatly expanded, legal recognition has been given to electronic and digital records, messages available on digital devices have been recognized, and summons will also be considered valid in all types of electronic modes, from SMS to email," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON