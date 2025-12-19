Parliament passes new VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA amid opposition walkout

The Parliament has passed the new VB-G RAM G Bill that will replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA on Thursday. The bill was passed as the Rajya Sabha continued till midnight amid protests and walkouts from the opposition. New Delhi, Dec 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment every year, with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserting that it was needed to fix shortcomings in the old scheme.

Bill passed amid opposition protests

Several members of the opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Bill after calling for its withdrawal and raising slogans against the ruling NDA government.

The opposition parties also sat on a dharna outside the Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament complex against the new bill.

In response to the opposition's protest and allegations against the bill, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Chouhan accused the Congress of "killing" the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi several times and using his name to further political gains.

Chouhan added that during the UPA's rule, MGNREGA was riddled with corruption.

What is the VB-G RAM G Bill?

Amid the backlash, the Centre has asserted that VB-G RAM G Bill will enhance the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days in every financial year for unskilled worker, against MGNREGA's 100 days.

The NDA government has also stated that the bill will bring in transparency and accountability, and empower gram panchayats and sabhas.

As per Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the bill will contribute to the "comprehensive development of villages."

