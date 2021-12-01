Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: 12 suspended MPs to sit in dharna at Gandhi statue
- Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition parties have said that they will ensure smooth functioning on the floor today and end the stalemate in both houses of Parliament.
After a chaotic beginning to the Winter Session of Parliament, stalemate in the Rajya Sabha is expected to end as opposition parties have said they will maintain order in the House and take part in the proceedings on Wednesday.
A ruckus broke out in the Upper House as the Opposition sought the revocation of the suspension of 12 opposition MPs, a request rejected by Rajya Sabha chairman. Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties at 10am in his office to chalk out the strategy for the floor.
The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will sit on a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises.
On Monday, the 12 lawmakers were suspended for the remainder of the Parliament session under Rule 256 for their “unruly and violent behaviour” on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11. The leaders included six MPs from the Congress, two each from the TMC and the Shiv Sena and one each from the CPI-M and CPI. This was the biggest such action in the history of the Upper House.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 08:43 AM
Centre demands apology from 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal defended the Chair's decision to suspend the Opposition members and condemned the behaviour of the members during the Monsoon session.
"It is regrettable that the Leader of Opposition lowered the dignity of the House by making allegations regarding the suspension of 12 MPs." he said, demanding that the suspended MPs apologise.
-
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 08:07 AM
12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to sit in dharna at Gandhi statue
The 12 suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha have decided to sit on a protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, reportedly at 10am. Leaders of various Opposition parties will also be joining the protests. Congress party has asked all the MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to be there as a mark of solidarity for them.