Parliament winter session begins today; Opposition demands discussion on Waqf, Manipur

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to begin today, with several bills including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill expected to be discussed. The winter session of Parliament will include discussions on several bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill.

The session will continue until December 20, with several bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing. These include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

As per statement, there will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate “Constitution Day.”

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties will hold a meeting at 10am at Parliament House to finalise the opposition's strategy before the session begins, ANI reported.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy of the Opposition for the Parliamentary Session, they said.

The Congress and other opposition parties are are expected to raise the Waqf Bill, Manipur issue and bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Union government is “ready to discuss any topic” while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the all-party meeting in Delhi, Rijiju said several topics were raised requesting for discussion in Parliament as winter session is scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

“A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha”

“The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary,” Kiren Rijiju added.

The all-party meeting was attended by all floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament.

The all-party meeting in the national capital began at 11 am in the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

With ANI inputs