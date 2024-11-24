Oppn looks to corner govt over Adani issue in House

The stage is set for a major confrontation between the Opposition and the NDA government in the winter session of Parliament as the Congress party has demanded a discussion on the latest charges against the Adani Group in both Houses on Monday while the government has insisted that it is ready to take up any issue. Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Union minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel and others arrive to attend all-party meet ahead of Winter Session of Parliament, at Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

All eyes will also be on the government’s legislative agenda, particularly on the controversial amendments of the Waqf laws that the government plans to pass in this session. The Opposition, however, has demanded that the panel reviewing the bill be granted more time for an in-depth analysis.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Sunday that discussed the tentative agenda of the winter session. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said he will discuss with Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the issues raised by the floor leaders at the all-party meeting to decide which ones should be discussed in the House.

“Forty-two leaders from 30 parties participated in the all-party meeting. Every party has given good suggestions and made demands. We have noted their demands… There are many issues. There are some issues on which everyone wanted discussion. The government is ready to discuss any issue. We only want to request to run the House smoothly. There should not be any disruptions. If we can avoid disruptions, it will be beneficial,” he added.

Starting on Monday, the winter session will test the mettle of the Opposition, particularly the Congress, after the Maharashtra elections in which the BJP-led Mahayuti crushed the rival MVA grouping by a 235-50 margin. The Congress’s aggression on issues such as the US indictment of the Adani Group over $250 million bribery charges, ongoing violence in Manipur and the demand to remove Sebi chief Madhabi Buch will be an attempt to overcome the electoral setback but the Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra is expected to give the government an upper hand to respond politically.

The Narendra Modi government will try to bring five new bills and pass 10 pieces of legislation, including the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the session that will conclude on December 20.

The government has listed five new bills, including The Coastal Shipping Bill that seeks to promote coasting trade and encourage participation of Indian flag vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs. It will also bring The Indian Ports Bill, 2024 that aims to provide for measures to secure conservation of ports as well as security and pollution control at the ports in line with India’s international obligations and statutory compliance.

But the spotlight will be on the government’s plan to pass the controversial Waqf bill. The government has listed the bill, which is currently being reviewed by the joint committee of Parliament, for “consideration and passing” after the panel’s report is presented to the Lok Sabha.

The government can’t pass a bill which is under review by a panel unless the committee submits its report on the legislation. The Waqf committee is required to submit its report on before November 29.

“Before the winter session, the Congress has urged the government that the US Department of Justice in New York has taken cognizance that a major industrial house here is not only controlling the industry but also controlling the government. As per the reports, the Adani Group bribes worth about ₹2,300 crore to the ruling party leaders and for various industries related to solar energy,” Congress leader Pramod Tewari said after the all-party meeting.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who also attended the meeting, said, “The most important thing today is that we see scams involving a company giving bribes to take contracts. It impacts our economy and those institutions which are responsible to control such things.”

Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already demanded that Adani Group chief Gautam Adani be arrested and interrogated after US prosecutors charged the billionaire and his companies with allegedly paying $250 million to officials in some Indian states.

But the Congress might find it a challenge to bring all Opposition parties on board on this issue as some of them might be keen to raise more “pro-people” subjects and matters that are important to their states.

The Opposition parties are expected to meet on Monday morning to discuss their floor strategy. The government has dismissed the demand for a JPC probe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rejected the Congress’s allegations of his proximity with Gautam Adani as lies.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the government appealed to all parties to ensure smooth running of Parliament.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will debut in the Lok Sabha on Monday after her victory in the Wayanad bypoll. Priyanka’s entry might lead to a stronger support system for LoP Rahul Gandhi, better coordination with INDIA allies and a better floor strategy. With its bypoll victory in Nanded, the Congress is now back to 99 MPs in the Lower House.