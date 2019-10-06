e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Partition Museum to ink pact with Manchester Museum

Partnership between Amritsar’s Partion Museum and Manchester Museum will be announced during the forthcoming visit of the mayor of Greater Manchester as part of the Manchester-India partnership

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:53 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Partition Museum Amritsar is India's first partition museum telling the stories of those who survived the chaos and bloodshed more than seven decades ago
Partition Museum Amritsar is India's first partition museum telling the stories of those who survived the chaos and bloodshed more than seven decades ago(HT Photo)
         

The Amritsar-based Partition Museum is entering into a five-year partnership with the Manchester Museum following the co-curation earlier this year of the exhibition, ‘Jallianwala Bagh 1919: Punjab Under Siege’ to mark 100 years of the massacre.

The partnership is due to be announced on October 10 in New Delhi during the forthcoming visit of Andy Burnham (Labour), mayor of Greater Manchester, as part of the Manchester-India Partnership.

The memorandum of understanding is to be signed by Wendy Gallagher of the Manchester Museum and Mallika Ahluwalia, co-founder of the Partition Museum, people behind the project said on Saturday.

Esme Ward, director of Manchester Museum, said: “Whilst working with the Partition Museum it became clear we are fellow travellers with a shared vision and values. We recognise museums can make a difference by bringing new perspectives to the fore and look forward to continuing to learn from each other.”

Kishwar Desai, chair of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust that set up the Partition Museum, added: “We truly appreciate the partnership we have developed with the Manchester Museum, especially as we explore different aspects of our joint colonial history”.

“We look forward to fresh scholarship on an often contested past, fresh methodology of presentation and renewed understanding between the two countries through these two Museums”.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:53 IST

tags
top news
Bangladesh raises NRC issue with PM Modi, told it’s India’s internal matter
Bangladesh raises NRC issue with PM Modi, told it’s India’s internal matter
Oct 05, 2019 22:13 IST
Guv Malik allows NC delegation to meet Abdullahs in Srinagar today
Guv Malik allows NC delegation to meet Abdullahs in Srinagar today
Oct 06, 2019 00:54 IST
US senator Warren raises concern over Kashmir
US senator Warren raises concern over Kashmir
Oct 06, 2019 01:07 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
In Delhi to seek funds, Jagan invites PM Modi for Rhythu Bharosa launch
In Delhi to seek funds, Jagan invites PM Modi for Rhythu Bharosa launch
Oct 05, 2019 22:37 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News