‘Partners in crime….’: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's jab on Supreme Court bail to K Kavitha. KTR reacts

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday claimed that the Congress secured bail for Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.



The Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. BRS leader K Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court

In a post on social platform X, Kumar wrote,"Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha."

“Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine,” he added.



The Union minister's jab did not go down well with BRS, with Kavitha's brother and party's working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) hitting back.



“You’re a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings,” KTR posted on X.



Earlier in the day, KTR lauded the apex court bail to his sister Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15. "Thank You Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed," he had said on X.



K Kavitha gets bail by Supreme Court



A top court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha had been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.



The apex court also set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail.