Parvesh Verma takes oath as Delhi cabinet minister: 5 things to know about him

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who emerged as a “giant killer” after defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly election, took oath as a cabinet minister in the new government led by Rekha Gupta on Thursday. BJP leader Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency. (ANI)

Verma was among the six ministers who were administered office of oath and secrecy at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Verma was considered a frontrunner in the race for the post of Delhi chief minister after defeating Kejriwal.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he continued to serve the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me; I will carry it out diligently," Verma was quoted by ANI as saying.

“The people of Delhi have given us so much love, and today, after 27 years, a BJP government is about to form in Delhi. I express my gratitude to PM Modi, whose vision of development has earned the trust of the people. The people believe that under PM Modi's leadership, we will succeed in making Delhi the most beautiful capital,” he added.



Here are five things to know about Parvesh Verma:-

1. Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma. His uncle Azad Singh served as the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

2. Verma made his electoral debut in 2013, when he contested assembly election from Mehrauli constituency. He defeated then Delhi assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri.

3. Parvesh Verma was fielded as a BJP candidate from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections. He won the poll and repeated the electoral feat in 2019 as well.

4. Verma is known for his controversial remarks that landed him in trouble. In 2020, he was barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 24 hours for allegedly calling Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

5. In the 2025 assembly election, Parvesh Verma was fielded from New Delhi seat. He defeated Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes.