Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi early Wednesday after completing a two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines, where he presented a range of traditional Indian handicrafts and artworks to world leaders who had gathered for the Asean Summit. The gifts showcased India's regional art forms, textile traditions and centuries-old craftsmanship.

Modi gifted a Kashmiri silk carpet to the Philippines President, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Known for its soft texture, distinctive sheen and intricate patterns, the hand-knotted carpet is made using fine silk. (ANI )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his visit, Modi attended the 23rd Asean-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. He also visited the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila and participated in a ceremony to mark the beginning of its redevelopment, news agency ANI reported.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The gifts presented by the Prime Minister included Kashmiri silk carpets, Pashmina shawls, Rajasthani Pichwai paintings, Gujarat's Rogan art and Karnataka's Bidriware, among other traditional creations.

PM Modi presents Kashmiri crafts to Philippines' President and First Lady

Modi gifted a Kashmiri silk carpet to the Philippines President, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Known for its soft texture, distinctive sheen and intricate patterns, the hand-knotted carpet is made using fine silk. Its production involves thousands of knots tied by skilled artisans and can take months or even years to complete.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The designs draw inspiration from Kashmir's natural surroundings and often feature flowers, chinar leaves and geometric patterns. The craft represents the region's artistic heritage and is associated with refinement, hospitality and friendship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designs draw inspiration from Kashmir's natural surroundings and often feature flowers, chinar leaves and geometric patterns. The craft represents the region's artistic heritage and is associated with refinement, hospitality and friendship. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For the Philippines' First Lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Prime Minister presented a Pashmina shawl placed inside a papier-mache box. The gift brought together two traditional crafts from Kashmir.

The shawl is made from fine cashmere fibre sourced from the undercoat of the Changthangi goat. Pashmina is valued for its softness, warmth, lightweight feel and graceful drape. The accompanying box is made from layers of paper or paper pulp and decorated with detailed floral designs and vibrant hand-painted colours.

Trump receives golden Pichwai painting from Rajasthan

US President Donald Trump was presented with a Golden Pichwai painting, an art form that originated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The traditional cloth-painting style is recognised for its detailed artwork, bright colours and elaborate compositions. Artists create the paintings on specially prepared cloth using mineral pigments and gold detailing. Common motifs include lotuses, cows, trees and decorative borders.

Banarasi silk stole for Japanese PM, blue pottery for Australian leader

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole presented in a Sadheli box. Made from fine Katan silk, the stole reflects the traditional weaving skills of Banaras, with intricate patterns created by generations of artisans. Its royal blue colour represents dignity, wisdom and harmony.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was gifted a blue pottery artefact from Jaipur. Unlike conventional pottery, which uses clay, this craft is made from a quartz-based mixture that gives the finished product a smooth and delicate appearance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jaipur blue pottery is known for its glossy white surface and cobalt-blue designs. Artisans hand-paint floral patterns, birds, geometric shapes and decorative borders before the pieces undergo a specialised glazing and firing process.

Rogan art painting presented to Thai PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received a Rogan art painting from Gujarat. The centuries-old textile art originated in the Kutch region and is practised by a small number of artisan families in Nirona village.

The craft uses a thick paint made by boiling castor oil and mixing it with natural pigments. Artisans draw intricate patterns on fabric by hand with a thin metal stylus. The cloth is then folded to create a symmetrical impression of the design on the other half.

Leather artwork, Dokra boat among other gifts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung was presented with a traditional handcrafted leather wall hanging. Made from treated and cured leather, these decorative pieces are softened and stretched before artisans create floral, geometric and wildlife patterns using techniques such as perforation, embossing and painting. Natural vegetable dyes are often used in the process.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet received a Dokra artwork depicting a boat. The traditional metal craft uses the lost-wax casting method, an ancient technique dating back more than 4,000 years.

The piece is individually modelled in wax before being cast in metal. It depicts a boat carrying people and birds, representing community life and harmony with nature. The artwork also symbolises unity, cooperation, resilience and collective progress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao was gifted an agate bowl from Khambhat in Gujarat, a historic centre for agate processing and stone carving.

The bowl is made from semi-precious agate, a stone recognised for its natural bands, colours and textures. The craft received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017 under the name Agates of Cambay and was included in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative for Anand district in 2023.

Bidriware vases gifted to Myanmar and Brunei

Myanmar and Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah were each presented with a Bidriware silver-inlay vase.

The traditional metal craft comes from Bidar in Karnataka. The GI-tagged pieces are made from an alloy of zinc and copper and decorated with intricate designs in pure silver.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Artisans engrave patterns inspired by Bidar Fort, insert silver wire into the metal and treat the surface to produce the craft's distinctive deep black finish.

(With ANI inputs)