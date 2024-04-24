 Patanjali ads case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court rap | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patanjali ads case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court rap

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Patanjali ads case: On April 23, Supreme Court questioned Ramdev and Balkrishna on size and visibility of an apology issued for previous ads.

Patanjali misleading ads case: Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a contempt case, questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company for previous misleading advertisements.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Balkrishna in Haridwar. (ANI Photo)
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Balkrishna in Haridwar. (ANI Photo)

“In wake of on going matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” the new “unconditional public apology” by Patanjali reads – this time, with bigger more fonts.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read | Patanjali ads case: Supreme Court calls out IMA over 'unethical conduct', says put 'house in order'

“We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities,” it adds.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday,
Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday,

Ramdev and Balkrishna had earlier tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the Supreme Court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.

On Tuesday, Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna faced questions from the Supreme Court about how prominently they had published their unqualified apology in newspapers.

"Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?" a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked them while hearing the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told the bench they had issued on Monday an unqualified apology for the “lapses” on their part.

“Where was it published?” the bench asked.

Mukul Rohatgi said the apology has been published in 67 newspapers across the country.

"Prominently?" the bench asked the advocate further and directed that the apology published be filed on record. It said it wanted to see the actual apology published in newspapers.

"The said advertisements are not on record. It is submitted that the same have been collated and shall be filed in the course of the day with copies to counsel for the parties. Needful shall be done within two days with copies to counsel for the parties," the bench said.

It said the matter related to the apology published by Ramdev and Balkrishna will be considered on April 30.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Patanjali ads case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court rap
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On