Patanjali ads case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court rap

Patanjali misleading ads case: Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a contempt case, questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company for previous misleading advertisements. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Balkrishna in Haridwar. (ANI Photo)

“In wake of on going matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” the new “unconditional public apology” by Patanjali reads – this time, with bigger more fonts.

“We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities,” it adds.

Ramdev and Balkrishna had earlier tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the Supreme Court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.

On Tuesday, Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna faced questions from the Supreme Court about how prominently they had published their unqualified apology in newspapers.

"Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?" a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked them while hearing the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told the bench they had issued on Monday an unqualified apology for the “lapses” on their part.

“Where was it published?” the bench asked.

Mukul Rohatgi said the apology has been published in 67 newspapers across the country.

"Prominently?" the bench asked the advocate further and directed that the apology published be filed on record. It said it wanted to see the actual apology published in newspapers.

"The said advertisements are not on record. It is submitted that the same have been collated and shall be filed in the course of the day with copies to counsel for the parties. Needful shall be done within two days with copies to counsel for the parties," the bench said.

It said the matter related to the apology published by Ramdev and Balkrishna will be considered on April 30.