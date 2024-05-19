 Patanjali's ‘soan papdi’ fails quality test, Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Patanjali's ‘soan papdi’ fails quality test, Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 11:12 AM IST

A food safety inspector had raised concerns about Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi at Lila Dhar Pathak's shop in Pithoragarh in 2019.

Three persons, including the assistant manager of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, were fined and sentenced to six months in prison by chief judicial magistrate in Pithoragarh after Patanjali's food product failed a quality test conducted at a testing laboratory in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, Live Hindustan reported. A food safety inspector had raised concerns about Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi at Lila Dhar Pathak's shop at the main market in Berinag, Pithoragarh in 2019.

A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store.(REUTERS)
Following the incident, samples of the sweet were collected, and notices were issued to Kanaha Ji Distributor, Ramnagar, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar. In December 2020, the testing laboratory in Rudrapur sent a notice to the state food safety department over the sweet's substandard quality. Cases were also filed against businessman Lila Dhar Pathak, distributor Ajay Joshi, and Patanjali assistant manager Abhishek Kumar following the incident. The three people were also imposed fines of 5,000, 10,000, and 25,000 respectively and sentenced to six months in prison.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd whether the sale of its 14 products, whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority last month, had stopped. Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for Patanjali, told the apex court that they had stopped the sale of these products.

It noted that the counsel appearing for Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Balkrishna and Ramdev sought time to file affidavits indicating the steps taken to recall the advertisements of products whose licences were suspended.

"The said affidavit is sought to be filed within three weeks. Needful shall be done within three weeks…," the bench said.

"Orders are reserved on the contempt notice issued to respondents five to seven (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Balkrishna and Ramdev)," the bench added.

It stated that Ramdev and Balkrishna would not be required to appear in court until specific orders were issued.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / Patanjali's ‘soan papdi’ fails quality test, Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

