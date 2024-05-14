 Supreme Court on Baba Ramdev: 'Yoga good but Patanjali products...' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court on Baba Ramdev: 'Yoga good but Patanjali products...'

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 02:08 PM IST

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Ramdev has done good work for Yoga, the Supreme Court made an adverse remark.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in a contempt of court case linked to the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, which had been making strongly worded observations against the firm and its promoters, exempted the duo from making personal appearances.

Yoga guru and brand ambassador of Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev. (ANI file photo)
Yoga guru and brand ambassador of Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev. (ANI file photo)

However, the bench appeared to make another critical remark against the Haridwar-based FMCG firm. Reserving its order in the Patanjali case, the bench advised Baba Ramdev, a world-renowned Yoga teacher, to use his influence in the right way.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The public is cognizant, if they have choices they make well informed choices... Baba Ramdev has a lot of influence, use it in the right way,” the court said, per ANI.

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Baba Ramdev has done good work for Yoga, the Supreme Court made an adverse remark.

"What has been done for yoga is good, but Patanjali products are another matter," Justice Kohil replied, per ANI.

Last year, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) moved the Supreme Court alleging that Baba Ramdev's Patanjali had launched a smear campaign against modern medicine. It said the firm had been claiming that Patanjali's products could cure diseases.

After critical remarks by the court, the company had given it an undertaking last year, saying it would steer clear of making such claims.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court found the firm in violation of its undertaking. It later issued contempt notices to the firm, Ramdev and Balkrishna. After the trio failed to respond to the notices, the court ordered the duo to remain physically present.

After the Supreme Court took a tough stance, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna recently published full-page apologies in newspapers twice. Earlier this month, the court expressed satisfaction at the apologies.

The bench today granted Patanjali three weeks to file affidavits indicating the steps taken to recall misleading ads for Patanjali products, for which licences have been suspended.

Patanjali's counsel told the bench that the company has asked all platforms to stop running the advertisements for banned products. They also said that the firm has stopped the sale of banned products.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court on Baba Ramdev: 'Yoga good but Patanjali products...'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On