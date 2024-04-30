Ramdev's Patanjali faces heat: These 14 Divya Pharmacy products lose licences in Uttarakhand
Patanjali products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, and Swasari Avaleha.
The Uttarakhand licencing authority has suspended the manufacturing licenses of 14 products made by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy. The regulator's order cites violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act due to misleading advertising practices.
The government order is the latest setback to yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev who has been repeatedly criticised by the Supreme Court for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements.
The case relates to the Indian Medical Association's allegations that Ramdev's Patanjali disparages conventional medicines and continues publishing misleading ads despite a court directive to stop them.
Ramdev acknowledged the lapse on his firm's part and issued public apologies through newspaper advertisements.
The judges are considering whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not.
The list of 14 products whose licences were suspended included Ramdev's traditional medicines for asthma, bronchitis and diabetes.
Here is the list of Patanjali products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended:
|S. no.
|Patanjali product name
|1
|Swasari Gold
|2
|Swasari Vati
|3
|Bronchom
|4
|Swasari Pravahi
|5
|Swasari Avaleh
|6
|Mukta Vati Extra Power
|7
|Lipidom
|8
|Bp Grit
|9
|Madhugrit
|10
|Madhunashini Vati Extra Power
|11
|Livamrit Advance
|12
|Livogrit
|13
|Eyegrit Gold
|14
|Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop
On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly criticised Baba Ramdev for his claims of curing Covid-19 and his derogatory remarks against modern medicine labelling it as "stupid and bankrupt science."
"He went against the national interest when the government was driving the vaccination programme. He said 20,000 doctors died after taking two doses of the Covid vaccine. And he was having such a high profile that you know people believed what he said. That was the unfortunate part of it," IMA president Dr R V Asokan said.
