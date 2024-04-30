 Ramdev's Patanjali faces heat: These 14 Divya Pharmacy products lose licences in Uttarakhand | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ramdev's Patanjali faces heat: These 14 Divya Pharmacy products lose licences in Uttarakhand

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 07:47 AM IST

Patanjali products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, and Swasari Avaleha.

The Uttarakhand licencing authority has suspended the manufacturing licenses of 14 products made by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy. The regulator's order cites violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act due to misleading advertising practices.

The order to suspend manufacturing of 14 Patanjali products was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products.(REUTERS (REPRESENTATIVE PIC))
The government order is the latest setback to yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev who has been repeatedly criticised by the Supreme Court for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements.

The case relates to the Indian Medical Association's allegations that Ramdev's Patanjali disparages conventional medicines and continues publishing misleading ads despite a court directive to stop them.

Read: SC asks two states to give status of cases on Patanjali's Ramdev

Ramdev acknowledged the lapse on his firm's part and issued public apologies through newspaper advertisements.

The judges are considering whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not.

The list of 14 products whose licences were suspended included Ramdev's traditional medicines for asthma, bronchitis and diabetes.

Here is the list of Patanjali products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended:

S. no.Patanjali product name
1Swasari Gold
2Swasari Vati
3Bronchom
4Swasari Pravahi
5Swasari Avaleh
6Mukta Vati Extra Power
7Lipidom
8Bp Grit
9Madhugrit
10Madhunashini Vati Extra Power
11Livamrit Advance
12Livogrit
13Eyegrit Gold
14Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly criticised Baba Ramdev for his claims of curing Covid-19 and his derogatory remarks against modern medicine labelling it as "stupid and bankrupt science."

"He went against the national interest when the government was driving the vaccination programme. He said 20,000 doctors died after taking two doses of the Covid vaccine. And he was having such a high profile that you know people believed what he said. That was the unfortunate part of it," IMA president Dr R V Asokan said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
