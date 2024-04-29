Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 Patanjali products; criminal complaint filed against Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Uttarakhand government has suspended the licences of 14 products of Patanjali by an order dated April 15. A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

A criminal complaint has also been filed against Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

The products whose licences have been suspended are Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, Bp Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop.

The action comes amidst a hearing in the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali’s managing director Balkrishna on disobeying court orders that forbade Patanjali Ayurved from running misleading advertisements on health cures.

The apex court is hearing a 2022 plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

Last month, the court had asked Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balakrishnan and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to issue a public apology for not following its orders on misleading ads.

During the hearings last week, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked pointed questions at Ramdev and Balkrishna to answer charges of contempt of court, stemming from a series of advertisements that claimed Patanjali products could cure various diseases -- a clear violation of the top court’s earlier directives and an undertaking given by Patanjali in this regard.

“Why would you say any other system is not good?” it asked Ramdev, who expressed his “unqualified and unconditional apology” for his conduct. Ramdev said that he has never sought to denigrate any other form of medicine, including modern medicine

Both Ramdev and Balkrishna, tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the Supreme Court over advertisements issued by the Patanjali.

The bench, however, later questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued, prompting Patanjali to issue a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24.

“In wake of an ongoing matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” the new “unconditional public apology” by Patanjali reads – this time, with bigger more fonts.