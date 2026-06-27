Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till June 30 in coaching firing case

A court in Patna on Saturday extended the stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case till the next hearing on June 30, his lawyer said. Educator Khan Sir speaks to the media following a firing incident outside his coaching institute, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI)

The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.

Khan Sir was named in the FIR, and the court had granted him protection from arrest on June 9.

During the latest hearing, the updated case diary was submitted, and the matter was deferred for arguments till Tuesday.

"The updated case diary has been submitted by the investigating officer. The matter has been listed for arguments on Tuesday, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan Sir will remain in force till then. The final hearing is expected to take place on that day," his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.

Mouar said the case involving Khan Sir's security guards, which is linked to the same incident, has also been listed for hearing on Tuesday.

"Khan Sir is cooperating with the police and the investigating officers," he said.