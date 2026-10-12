‘Pause SIR, hold independent audit of voter deletion’: INDIA bloc petition to Supreme Court lists 10 requests

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with 10 INDIA bloc leaders, filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on issues linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged poll irregularities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of the INDIA bloc move in a bus towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities, in New Delhi. (@kharge/X)

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As Gandhi could not reach the Supreme Court to file the petition in person, his advocate, S Prasanna, filed it, naming the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and the two other election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, as respondents.

What the INDIA bloc petition says

The petition raises concerns over the “unilateral and arbitrary exercise” of the election body's collective powers by CEC Gyanesh Kumar during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the integrity of the electoral process, and the alleged infringement of eligible citizens’ constitutional right to register as voters and exercise their right to vote. Here are the key points:

Suspend ongoing SIR until the issues raised are considered

Deep Dive Why has the INDIA bloc asked the Supreme Court to pause the SIR? The petition says the ongoing revision raises concerns about alleged voter deletions, eligible citizens’ voting rights and the integrity of the electoral process. It asks that the SIR be suspended until the issues raised are considered and decided. What independent audit of voter deletions does the INDIA bloc want? The petition seeks an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, with technical experts and other eminent citizens. It would audit voter deletions and modifications during the SIR, as well as access to and changes in electoral-roll databases. What safeguards does the petition seek for voters whose names are deleted during the SIR? It asks the ECI to publish booth-wise lists of deleted voters with reasons and age- and gender-wise details, and to provide a way to restore eligible voters’ names. It also seeks prior notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard before any deletion.

It directs the ECI to suspend the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the States of the Union until the issues raised in the petition are considered and decided, to protect the rights of eligible voters and preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Petition seeks SIR decision records, ECINET and ERONET access logs

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{{^usCountry}} The petition seeks a directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections relating to each disputed decision concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition seeks a directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections relating to each disputed decision concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

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It also seeks the relevant ECINET and ERONET access logs and the complete file recording the decision dated June 24, 2025, to commence the SIR across the country, in furtherance of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21, read with Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Review SIR decisions under Article 324 and relevant law

The petition seeks a review of whether the disputed SIR decisions comply with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the 2023 Act governing the Election Commissioners, and the Supreme Court’s ruling in T.N. Seshan v. Union of India. It also seeks to have any decisions found to be unlawful quashed or set aside.

Action against those responsible

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The petition also seeks against those responsible for violating the constitutional or statutory provisions governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, including Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

ECI decisions on SIR to be recorded

The petition also seeks a direction to the Election Commission to ensure that every decision of the Election Commission relating to the Special Intensive Revision is taken and duly minuted in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act.

Ensure compliance of Form 6 with prescribed rules

The petition directs the commission to ensure that the online Form 6 conforms to the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless and until the said Rules are lawfully amended in accordance with the applicable procedure.

Constitute independent committee

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The petition also seeks the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, with technical experts and other eminent citizens, to audit voter deletions and modifications during the SIR, as well as access to and changes made to electoral-roll databases, including ECINET and ERONET.

It further seeks a review of decisions, policies, procedures and technical systems relating to Electronic Voting Machines, in line with global best practices to ensure free and fair elections.

Directive to issue booth-wise list of deleted voters, reasons for deletion and restoration

The petition also seeks the election commission to publish booth-wise lists of all voters deleted during the SIR, along with the reasons for each deletion and a gender- and age-wise breakdown, and to provide an effective mechanism for restoring the names of eligible voters to the electoral rolls.

Notice before voter deletions, inclusion deadline for eligible voters in poll-bound states

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The petition further seeks a direction that no voter’s name be deleted from the electoral rolls without prior notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with law. It also seeks to ensure that eligible persons in Punjab and other poll-bound states are permitted to apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls until the last date allowed by law.

Petition seeks any other relief to protect electoral integrity and voting rights

Lastly, it is prayed that this court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present case, in order to protect the integrity of the electoral process and the right of every eligible citizen to vote.