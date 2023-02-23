Home / India News / Pawan Khera says, 'don't know, they told issue with luggage but..' on IndiGo row

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Feb 23, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Pawan Khera said he was told that there was some issue with his luggage but he was only carrying his hand baggage. Delhi Police said they received a request from the Assam Police to stop Pawan Khera from flying on Thursday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said he was absolutely in dark about the reason why he was deboarded from the Raipur-bound IndiGo plane. In a video released by the Congress, the senior party leader said he was told that there was some issue with his luggage. "But I don't have any luggage apart from my handbag. They insisted that I come out. As I got down, they told me I can't fly as the DCP is coming to meet me. I have no idea. I don't know what the regulations are. I am now waiting for the DCP to come," Pawan Khera said as Congress leaders who were accompanying him in the flight headed to the party's plenary session in Raipur started protesting at the tarmac of the airport in front of the plane.

Assam Police officials reached the airport after Pawan Khera was stopped from flying to Raipur.
Assam Police officials reached the airport after Pawan Khera was stopped from flying to Raipur.

According to an ANI report, Delhi Police received a request from the Assam Police to stop Pawan Khera from flying. Assam Police officials also reached the airport while the CISF personnel handled the situation at the tarmac so that the movement of the fights does not get impacted.

Several Congress leaders took the IndiGo 6E-204 plane to Raipur to attend the plenary session of the party. After all boarded the plane, Pawan Khera was asked to come out and as he claimed he was told about some luggage problem. After Pawan Khera was deplaned, other Congress leaders came down and sat on the tarmac raising slogans against PM Modi and the government.

"They told a lie and asked Pawan Khera to get down from the plane. Then the police came and said there was an FIR against Pawan Khera with the Assam Police. We said then arrest him, show the warrant. But they don't have the FIR, don't have the warrant," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from a Raipur-bound flight. Some other passengers also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now."

