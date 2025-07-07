Peace-time an illusion, must stay ready for uncertainty: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said peace-time is nothing but an illusion and the country must stay prepared for uncertainty, adding that the performance of locally made weapons and systems during Operation Sindoor has spurred the global demand for India-made military hardware. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Controllers’ Conference of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

“Even during periods of relative calm, we must prepare for uncertainty. Sudden developments can force a complete shift in our financial and operational posture. Whether it’s stepping up equipment production or adapting financial processes, we must be ready with innovative techniques and responsive systems at all times,” he said, addressing the Controllers’ Conference of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD).

Operation Sindoor was New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It triggered a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

A locally developed air defence control and reporting system, called Akashteer, emerged as the centrepiece of India’s air defence grid during the four-day clash; it punctured multiple waves of Pakistani aerial attacks on Indian military installations, airbases and civilian areas by guaranteeing prompt detection and targeting of the incoming threats.

The locally produced military hardware that packed a formidable punch during the confrontation with Pakistan included Akash surface-to-air missiles, the Samar (surface-to-air missile for assured retaliation) system, loitering munitions and several counter-drone weapons.

“The world is looking at our defence sector with new respect. A single delay or error in financial processes can directly affect operational preparedness,” Singh said.

Most of the equipment India once imported is now being manufactured locally, he said. “Our reforms are succeeding because of the clarity of vision and commitment at the highest level. Our effort is to ensure that decisions are taken swiftly so that we can begin manufacturing larger (jet) engines right here in India.”

In April, Singh said manufacturing aero engines remains a challenge for India and the country is in talks with global firms to develop the critical capability to power fighter planes, drawing attention to a striking technology gap and steps being taken to overcome it.

India is in talks with global engine makers such as Safran, GE Aerospace and Rolls Royce to build domestic capabilities. A derivative of the indigenous Kaveri engine, initially planned for fighter planes, is being developed to power armed drones.

Highlighting the increasing strategic and economic significance of the defence sector, he called for a shift in perception from defence spending as mere expenditure to an economic investment with multiplier impact.

“Until recently, defence budgets were not seen as part of the national economy. Today, they are growth drivers,” he said, adding that India, along with the rest of the world, is entering a new phase of re-armament, marked by capital-intensive investments in the defence sector.

Even small errors in the DAD’s processes can have consequences, Singh said.

“At the place where you are working, if you make even a small mistake, then the soldiers do not get the necessary resources on time. Due to our negligence, there can be a problem in budget allocation and it directly affects operational readiness.”