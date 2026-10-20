'People will troll, but emotions are my strength': Abhijeet Dipke as CJP colleagues remain in judicial custody

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday expressed solidarity with his CJP colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying they could not be with their families during the festive season.

Dipke said that while some people might “troll” him, he was getting emotional because he “cares for” Das and Ranka. (ANI)

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CJP co-conveners Das and Ranka are in judicial custody over the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. The two had initially been sent to judicial custody for five days on October 13 after they climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which was de-notified as a protest site. Their judicial custody was extended by another two days on Monday.

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Dipke said that while some people might “troll” him, he was getting emotional because he “cares for” Das and Ranka and considers them as his family. “Some people will troll me for getting emotional. But my emotions are my strength. I do it because those two are my family. I care for them. This is the love I have for them,” he said during a live stream on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “Be with your families for the festivals. But please remember Saurav and Ashu when you are with your families because they both can't be with their families,” Dipke added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Be with your families for the festivals. But please remember Saurav and Ashu when you are with your families because they both can't be with their families,” Dipke added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | 'There is no justice': CJP's Saurav Das as court extends his custody over Jantar Mantar trespassing

‘True strength lies in sacrifice’: Dipke says Das, Ranka ‘will come out smiling’

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The CJP founder said that “true strength lies in sacrifice”, while adding that Das and Ranka were “walking on Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence.” “The entire nation will salute them for coming out with a smile,” Dipke said.

The CJP founder also asserted that he was “emotional” not because of fear, but “because I care about them.”

'You won't be able to produce fear and hatred in them'

Launching criticism against the authorities, Dipke said they would “not be able to produce fear and hatred” in Das and Ranka. “You can't produce hate in them, hate is inside you,” he said.

The CJP founder asserted the need to “not let our compassion, kindness, and love reduce.” “The day this happens they will win - the people who are spreading hatred for so many years,” he said.

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Also Read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over extended custody of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP's Das and Ranka had been produced before a newly-appointed special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station on Monday, following which they were remanded to two more days of judicial custody.

What did the SEM court say?

In the order extending Das and Ranka's judicial custody, the special executive magistrate said that the CJP leaders had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds. In the order, seen by HT, said the duo’s conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas.”

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“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer,” the order stated.

Delhi protests and jantar mantar denotification

The denotification of Jantar Mantar on October 12 followed a weekend of mass detentions, including several former chief ministers, during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Police said these were preventive measures to maintain law and order in view of protest calls issued by several outfits, primarily the CJP, demanding the CEC's resignation.

While Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest site, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated three new venues for protests - Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground.

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The row against Gyanesh Kumar erupted after an Indian Express report said that Election Commissioners had objected to decisions made by the CEC 14 times over a 10-month period. The poll body maintained that all its decisions were unanimous.

However, the report gave fresh momentum to the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori”, following which protests were called by student organisations, the Opposition and the CJP.

Deep Dive Why did Abhijeet Dipke say he was getting emotional about Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka? Dipke said he considers Das and Ranka family and cares for them. He described his emotions as a strength, despite saying some people might troll him. What did Abhijeet Dipke ask people to remember while celebrating the festivals? He asked people to remember Das and Ranka while spending time with their families, saying the two could not be with their own families because they were in judicial custody. Why was the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka extended? The court cited allegations that they breached their undertaking and entered Jantar Mantar, which was no longer a designated protest site. It also referred to concerns about a possible breach of peace and public tranquillity.