CJP's Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over extended custody of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

"Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken," Dipke said in a post on X.

Das and Ranka were sent to judicial remand for another two days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg police station, an official said.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said party co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained undeterred despite spending five days in jail, claiming they walked into court with smiles on their faces and their spirits unbroken.

Why was the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka extended?

Why was the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka extended?

The two were initially sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13 after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site.

Also Read | CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns

Dipke targets PM Modi over detention In a lengthy Instagram post, Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the state machinery to intimidate young protesters and suppress dissent. He questioned the government's decision to keep 26-27-year-old Saurav Das and 30-year-old Ashutosh Ranka in custody for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

"The great Vishwaguru Narendra Modi must be feeling very strong keeping 26-27-year-old Saurabh Das in jail and keeping 30-year-old Ashutosh behind bars. This is what strength looks like? Hiding behind the police, hiding behind the courts—is this Narendra Modi's strength?" he said.

Dipke alleged that the duo had been denied timely hearings, with proceedings repeatedly postponed. He accused Modi of projecting strength by keeping young protesters behind bars and deploying the police and security forces against those opposing his government.

Describing the two leaders' conduct in court as an example of courage, Dipke said Das had walked in with a smile even after spending five days in jail and learning that his judicial custody had been extended.

He recalled that Das had once told him he would not be able to endure even a day in jail, but had remained composed despite spending five days in custody.

"Real strength is knowing that you are fighting a power much greater than yourself. It is knowing what the consequences could be and still refusing to remain silent," he said.

Dipke also recounted speaking to Das's mother, saying she remained confident that her son would not break despite being in jail. He said the resolve shown by the families of both leaders reflected the courage that the government had failed to intimidate.

He said the continued detention of the two leaders would inspire more young people to speak out rather than deter them from protesting.

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CJP alleges delay in bail proceedings The CJP has alleged that bail proceedings were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors.

Along with other party workers, Das and Ranka had displayed the national flag at Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

On Sunday, the Special Executive Magistrate hearing their bail matter claimed that unknown persons were threatening him, following which police registered a non-cognisable report.

In a post on X, Dipke alleged that the authorities were using delays to prolong the duo's detention.

"The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav's illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.

"They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there."

The CJP also alleged that bail sureties submitted for the release of its leaders had been rejected on "vague" grounds.

The two leaders will be produced again on Wednesday, sources said.