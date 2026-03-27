The petrol prices in Delhi on Friday, March 27 remained steady. This comes as a great relief to consumers amid ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Petrol price today in Delhi: Check new fuel rates in national capital (REUTERS)

The petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹94.77 per litre, unchanged from the previous day. Similarly, diesel prices have remained stable today compared to yesterday.

However, Nayara Energy has raised petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre, as per a PTI report.

The retail petrol and diesel prices have been frozen since April 2022, with state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) absorbing losses when crude prices are high and making profits when rates are low.

Meanwhile, petrol prices today, March 27, in Bangalore are ₹102.96 per litre, Chennai is ₹100.84 per litre, Hyderabad is ₹107.46, Kolkata is ₹105.45, Mumbai city is ₹103.54.

The diesel prices today, March 27, in Bangalore are ₹90.99 per litre, Chennai is ₹92.39 per litre, Hyderabad is ₹95.70 per litre, Kolkata is ₹92.02 per litre, and Mumbai city is ₹90.03 per litre.

India depends on imports for about 88 per cent of its crude oil and nearly half of its natural gas, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian government, military and nuclear facilities, Iran warned shipping away from the strait, and insurers withdrew coverage, effectively halting tanker movements, reported PTI.