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    Petrol price today in Delhi: Check new fuel rates in national capital

    The petrol price in Delhi stands at 94.77/ litre, unchanged from the previous day. Similarly, diesel prices have remained stable today compared to yesterday.

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 10:41 AM IST
    Written by Papri Chanda
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    The petrol prices in Delhi on Friday, March 27 remained steady. This comes as a great relief to consumers amid ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets.

    Petrol price today in Delhi: Check new fuel rates in national capital (REUTERS)
    Petrol price today in Delhi: Check new fuel rates in national capital (REUTERS)

    The petrol price in Delhi today stands at 94.77 per litre, unchanged from the previous day. Similarly, diesel prices have remained stable today compared to yesterday.

    However, Nayara Energy has raised petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel prices by 3 per litre, as per a PTI report.

    The retail petrol and diesel prices have been frozen since April 2022, with state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) absorbing losses when crude prices are high and making profits when rates are low.

    Meanwhile, petrol prices today, March 27, in Bangalore are 102.96 per litre, Chennai is 100.84 per litre, Hyderabad is 107.46, Kolkata is 105.45, Mumbai city is 103.54.

    The diesel prices today, March 27, in Bangalore are 90.99 per litre, Chennai is 92.39 per litre, Hyderabad is 95.70 per litre, Kolkata is 92.02 per litre, and Mumbai city is 90.03 per litre.

    India depends on imports for about 88 per cent of its crude oil and nearly half of its natural gas, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian government, military and nuclear facilities, Iran warned shipping away from the strait, and insurers withdrew coverage, effectively halting tanker movements, reported PTI.

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