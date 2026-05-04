Pijush Hazarika seeks another term from Jagiroad in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Pijush Hazarika is a senior BJP leader from Assam and a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. He currently serves as Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Assam Cabinet. BJP candidate from Jagiroad Assembly constituency Pijush Hazarika, and his wife Aimee Baruah, show ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, in Morigaon, Assam, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI)

He has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2011. He was first elected from the Raha constituency in 2011 and later won from Jagiroad in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, reflecting his continued electoral success in the region.

Background Pijush Hazarika is a graduate, having completed his Bachelor of Arts from Arya Vidyapeeth College in 1998. According to his election affidavit, he has declared assets worth ₹6.03 crore and liabilities of ₹46.02 lakh. He has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2011, first winning from Raha and later representing Jagiroad in the 2016 and 2021 elections.

He is married to Aimee Baruah, an Indian actress, producer, and director, who has won three National Film Awards across feature and non-feature film categories.

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What Happened in Previous Elections? The Assam Assembly elections are held for 126 seats, with most constituencies witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The BJP is aiming to return to power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is looking to regain ground after its 2016 defeat.

Pijush Hazarika began his electoral journey in 2011, winning from the Raha constituency as a Congress candidate. Ahead of the 2016 elections, he joined the BJP and shifted to the Jagiroad constituency, where he secured a strong victory during the party’s statewide rise to power. He retained the seat again in 2021 with a comfortable margin, reinforcing his position as a key leader in the region. His successive wins from Jagiroad reflect both his growing political influence and the BJP’s expanding support base in the constituency.