BJP-led NDA could win 106 of 126 Assam assembly seats: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win 106 of the 126 assembly seats. The elections in the state are due this year. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (X)

“The state party president has held talks with [ally] Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). We are in a position to share seats without any difficulty. The arrangement will be largely similar to the previous election, with some minor changes,” he said. He added that initial discussions on seat-sharing with alliance partners were completed, and the final list would be prepared once the BJP’s central leadership convenes a meeting.

The NDA first came to power in Assam in 2016, winning 86 seats. The BJP secured 60, and allies AGP 14, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) 12. The Congress bagged 26 seats and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 13. In 2021, the BJP retained its tally of 60 seats, but AGP’s seats dropped to nine. The BPF won only four seats and later exited the alliance. The NDA formed the government with 75 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance improved its tally, winning 50 seats.

Sarma, who replaced Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister in 2021, said in December that the BJP was unlikely to win 22 Muslim-majority constituencies. “That is why our target is to cross 100 seats,” he had said.

The AGP has hinted at “friendly fights” with the BJP in some constituencies. Responding to this earlier, Sarma said AGP was free to make its decisions. “They are an independent party, and we will not interfere in their internal matters. However, when it comes to alliance politics, there must be proper discussions and agreements.”

On Saturday, Sarma clarified that leaders of both parties have since held discussions and that the final decision on seat-sharing would be made after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah.