Pilots’ body urges DGCA to roll back extended duty hours for B787 crew

New Delhi: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising serious operational and safety concerns over the regulator’s decision to extend the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) for two pilot operations on Boeing 787 aircraft. The pilots’ body warned that operating long routes with restricted rest capability and limited crew increases the likelihood of fatigue-induced errors. (Representational image)

In a letter dated October 26, ALPA said the DGCA’s move to increase the flight time for two-man crews from 10 hours to 10 hours 30 minutes and the total duty period from 13 hours to 14 hours poses a “grave safety risk”, especially in light of recent restrictions imposed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the same aircraft type.

In India, Air India operates B787s and IndiGo operates two leased 787s.

The FAA had earlier issued an Airworthiness Directive restricting the captain’s seat recline function on Boeing 787s due to safety concerns, which, according to ALPA, has had a direct impact on crew rest during long-haul operations. “The inability to recline the seat significantly reduces the effectiveness of in-flight rest, particularly during long sectors and those operating through the Window of Circadian Low (WOCL),” the letter said.

ALPA criticised the DGCA for allowing extended duty hours despite these limitations, calling the move “deeply concerning” and “inconsistent with global safety practices.” The association pointed out that most airlines worldwide have responded to the FAA directive by rostering additional crew to mitigate fatigue risks, whereas the DGCA has chosen to stretch duty hours without mandating an augmented crew.

The pilots’ body also said that the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on FDTL was formulated after “extensive research and scientific study” on human fatigue, aligned with international guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It argued that deviations from these norms “undermine the scientific basis” of the CAR and give the impression that the DGCA is prioritising operator convenience and commercial considerations over flight safety.

Terming the decision “unjustified and dangerously inconsistent,” ALPA warned that operating long routes with restricted rest capability and limited crew increases the likelihood of fatigue-induced errors. “These are not theoretical risks; fatigue remains a well-documented factor in numerous aviation incidents worldwide,” the letter stated.

The association has urged the DGCA to immediately withdraw the FDTL extension for two-pilot Boeing 787 operations, mandate a three-pilot crew for flights exceeding eight hours or operating during the WOCL, and conduct a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in consultation with flight crew representatives before approving any further deviation.

“The recent regulatory action, if left unaddressed, exposes not only the operating crew but also passengers and the travelling public to unnecessary and preventable risk,” ALPA said, seeking the DGCA’s “urgent intervention in the interest of operational safety, regulatory integrity and the welfare of pilots.”