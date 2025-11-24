Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Delhi; owner arrested

A six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries, including the loss of his right ear, when he was mauled by a pitbull in Delhi's Prem Nagar, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing an unidentified official. According to the police, the boy was playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave, when the pitbull suddenly came out from a neighbour's residence and attacked him.(Image for representation only/Source: livehindustan.com)

A case has been filed regarding this incident, and the dog's owner, Rajesh Pal, has been detained.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boy was playing outside his house.

The official said the police received a call at Prem Nagar police station at 5.38 pm reporting that a child had been severely injured by a pitbull and had been taken to the hospital by his parents.

Also Read | Pitbull attack in Jhansi: Municipal body orders relocation of dog

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy was playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave, when the pitbull suddenly came out from a neighbour's residence and attacked him. The dog belongs to Rajesh Pal (50), a tailor by profession," the official said, according to PTI.

The child sustained severe injuries in the attack, including his right ear being bitten off by the dog, he added.

Also Read | Goa cabinet approves ordinance to ban pitbulls, rottweilers in the state

"With assistance from neighbours, the parents managed to rescue the boy and rushed him to BSA Hospital in Rohini. The victim was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," the officer said.

Based on an initial police investigation, the dog was brought home approximately one and a half years ago by Sachin Pal, the son of Rajesh Pal. Sachin Pal is currently in jail regarding an attempted murder case.

Police reported that a team has collected the child's hospital records and taken a statement from the victim's father, Dinesh (32), who works at a private factory in Kirti Nagar.

A case has been registered at Prem Nagar police station based on the complaint and medical findings, and dog owner Rajesh Pal has been arrested, they added.