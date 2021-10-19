Piyush Goyal inaugurates 250mm seer water supply project in Kashmir

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated a 250mm seer water supply scheme in Kashmir, concluding his two-day trip to Pahalgam in the Valley as part of the public outreach programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

The project is aimed to benefit nearly 10,000 people and will be completed within three months under the ambit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister also inaugurated a tourist hut of Pahalgam Development Authority at Golf Course, and a sapling plantation drive of Forest Departments Deodar. As many as 1 lakh saplings have been aimed to be planted as part of the drive, an official statement noted.

Goyal thanked the people of the region for contributing in the development of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and also towards boosting tourist activity. He stressed on the requirement to strengthen tourist infrastructure in the Union territory (UT) in order to attract foreign travelers.

During his visit, the Union minister also went to the Rahi Shawl Unit situated at Akad Park, and interacted with several local artisans while examining handicrafts such as tapestry, sozni and zari, among others.

Goyal also visited the Sun temple at Martand, placed atop a hillock and gave directions to the district administration to provide wide publicity to the site for bringing it on tourist map. He also threw light on the need to bring other offbeat locations of the Valley on the tourist map.