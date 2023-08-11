Plea filed against demolition drive near Mathura temple

Agra: A plea seeking a stay on a demolition drive at a railway land near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi was filed in a Mathura court on Thursday, a day after authorities razed at least 60 houses on ground of alleged encroachment. On Wednesday, railway authorities, along with the local police and administration, removed alleged encroachment at Nai Basti (HT Photo)

According to petitioner Yakub Shah, authorities carried out the demolition at Nai Basti, which has a predominantly Muslim population and roughly comprises 200 houses, on Wednesday, even as a case challenging the eviction notices issued to the residents in June remained pending in the same court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.

The court heard both the petitioner and the railway authorities, and reserved its verdict in the case, Shah, a 66-year-old resident of the area, said.

“We submitted an application in the court, requesting an injunction against the demolition activity in Nai Basti, which is a settlement along the railway track in the backyard of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The legal representation from the railway side was present during the proceedings,” Shah said.

“During the hearing, we contended that the next hearing in a related case (against the eviction notice, in the same court) is scheduled for August 21, and railway authorities are expected to present their response on that date. Despite this, the railways proceeded with the demolition drive on Wednesday, disregarding the same court’s authority and demolishing 60 houses, rendering their occupants homeless. This action demonstrates the railways’ apparent disregard for the court’s authority in a matter that is sub-judice,” he added.

Shah also said that railway authorities on Thursday issued fresh notices to the remaining houses and asked the occupants to vacate the area within three days.

“The railway authorities, in the presence of a police force, gave an ultimatum of three days before proceeding with the demolition drive, which, if it continues, will defeat the very purpose of the suit filed by the petitioner (against the eviction notice) in the first place,” he said.

On Wednesday, railway authorities, along with the local police and administration, removed alleged encroachment at Nai Basti. A railways public relations officer said the land is being vacated to transform the line between Mathura and Vrindavan from narrow gauge to broad gauge.

Prashasti Srivastava, PRO for Agra Division within North Central Railways, said eviction notices were issued to the “encroachers” residing along the railway tracks.

“In all, 135 unauthorised occupants were served eviction notices. Many of them requested time to relocate, and their appeals were accommodated by the administration. However, no substantial justification was provided to impede the demolition. Consequently, 60 structures were razed on Wednesday. The remaining unauthorised constructions will be demolished in the coming days,” he said.

The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located adjacent to the Shahi Eidgah mosque. Multiple suits have been filed in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The suits have demanded that the mosque, which abuts the temple, be removed and the land returned to the trust.

