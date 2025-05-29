‘Please don’t let hate win’: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s message from Jammu and Kashmir

Actor Huma Qureshi made an emotional appeal for peace and unity during her visit to the Indo-Pak border near Jammu, urging people not to let hate define Jammu and Kashmir. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi during a music night at the Octroi post in Suchetgarh near the India-Pakistan border in Ranbir Singh Pura, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Wednesday.(PTI)

“Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir, come as travellers and go back as believers,” she said while addressing a gathering at Octroi Post, where a special cultural event was organised by the tourism department in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Qureshi praised the Indian Army and BSF for their role in Operation Sindoor and for bravely protecting India’s borders. “Thank you for giving me a chance to come here today and interact with our soldiers, especially the women troopers who are guarding our borders round-the-clock without caring for their lives. I realised once again how lucky we are that you are protecting our borders,” she said.

Octroi Post is known for its popular ‘Wagah-style’ beating retreat ceremony performed by BSF personnel on weekends. Launched in October 2021, it is part of the government’s initiative to promote border tourism in the Jammu region.

The beating retreat ceremony resumed last week after being paused during the India-Pakistan military conflict that erupted following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Qureshi engaged with border guards, including women personnel, who played a frontline role in Operation Sindoor against cross-border shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan along the International Border and the Line of Control.

Qureshi said the soil beneath her feet was a “symbol of bravery and sacrifice” of the Indian soldiers who are protecting the country.

“It is because of your bravery that peace has been established on our borders. I am thankful to the BSF and the army,” she said.

Huma Qureshi Calls Jammu and Kashmir her home

Recalling her special bond with Jammu and Kashmir, as her mother hails from the Valley, she said she considers Jammu and Kashmir her home.

“Whatever happened recently makes us understand the importance of your role for the country. Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India and is standing strong and united, depicting your courage and sacrifice. I salute you and your families from the core of my heart,” she said.

She emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir is truly a paradise on earth, with places like the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Shiv Khori, Patni Top, and Bhaderwah each holding stories of faith and beauty.

“I just want to tell you that do not let fear become the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Let the world see peace, strength and love that truly defines the people of the region,” she said.

“Today we are all standing together with pride and hope and this is the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit of India.”