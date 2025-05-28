BSF hit over 70 Pak posts, 3 terror launchpads during Op Sindoor: IG Shashank

The Border Security Force’s (BSF) Jammu frontier inspector general (IG) Shashank Anand on Tuesday said the force inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor by destroying over 70 posts of Rangers and three terror launch pads across the 200km International Border. Border Security Force personnel display automatic grenade launcher system used against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor at an exhibition in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing mediapersons in Jammu, Anand said, “Following Pahalgam terror attack, Pak Rangers had suspended their activities in their posts and had fallen back. On the contrary, we had prepared well for any unprovoked firing.”

He added that the BSF had heightened surveillance and was on high alert.

“We dominated the IB and our men and women guarded posts which are beyond border fence (towards zero line),” he added.

“The BSF, on the night of May 8, observed movement of a big group of suspected terrorists opposite Samba sector. We tracked their movement and launched a pre-emptive strike,” he said.

The BSF IG added that their strike took Pak Rangers by surprise, and the latter opened fire on BSF posts.

“Since we were well prepared, we launched an attack and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan, destroying over 70 posts opposite IB and three terror launch pads in Sialkot between May 8 and 10,” he said.

The IG added that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing near the Akhnoor sector on May 9. “Between May 9 and 10, heavy firing was reported along the Akhnoor sector. The BSF responded by targeting their Looni terror launch pad,” he added

The IG said the BSF intended to name two BSF posts after sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz and constable Deepak Kumar, who were killed on duty in RS Pura sector during the conflict.

He said that the BSF will moot a proposal to name one of its posts as “Sindoor”.

“The proposal will be sent soon to the Centre via the headquarters,” he said.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Indreshwar Nagar, Chiter Pal, said that on May 9, Pakistan initiated firing using flat trajectory weapons and mortars, targeting BSF posts and Abdullian village near the border. He said the BSF responded strongly, returning fire effectively.

“Once the intensity of direct firing reduced, Pakistan increased drone activity in the area. In retaliation, BSF targeted and destroyed the Mastpur terror launch pad located across the border, which was being used to facilitate terrorist movement and attacks.”