New BSF video shows Pakistani soldiers ‘fleeing’ during India's Operation Sindoor strikes

A new video released by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday shows Pakistani soldiers seemingly fleeing during India's retaliation under Operation Sindoor, which involved targeting Pakistani border posts. The strikes were part of a strong response between May 8 and 10, following India’s offensive against terror camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The footage, shared by the BSF, captures a moment at 1 minute and 9 seconds where Pakistani soldiers are seen escaping after hearing Indian strikes near their posts.(Source: BSF)

DIG Indreshwar, during a press conference in Jammu, said that BSF surveillance systems picked up movement from a group of 40–50 terrorists near Sialkot on the night of May 8. “We launched a preemptive strike in the Samba region to foil their infiltration attempt,” he said.

Commenting on the reaction from across the border, the DIG added, “They fled their posts. They were not prepared for such a strong response. But we expect that they will restore their terror infrastructure in the future.”

The BSF also confirmed it caused significant damage to terror infrastructure and Pakistani positions along the International Border during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

It also shows Pakistan Rangers scrambling for cover as Indian forces strike critical terror-linked locations. The visuals depict the destruction of Pakistani army outposts, emphasising the precision and scale of the Indian operation. The video underscores India's assertive stance on cross-border threats and highlights its push for operational transparency through recorded military action.

“The Border Security Force (BSF) has released footage of its retaliation and the destruction caused to Pakistani forces during #OperationSindoor, conducted between May 8–10,” BSF posted on X.

What BSF took down during Operation Sindoor

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday revealed that it had carried out strikes on 76 Pakistani border posts and 42 forward defence locations (FDLs), while also destroying three terrorist launch pads during Operation Sindoor. The strikes came in response to unprovoked firing and shelling by the Pakistani Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region.

“Pakistan fired on our 60 border outposts and 49 forward defence locations. In response, we opened fire on 76 of their posts and 42 FDLs,” BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiterpaul Singh informed reporters.

He said that a major terror launch pad operated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) near the Sunderbani sector had been eliminated. “There is no movement seen from that area now,” he added.

BSF’s Jammu Frontier Inspector General Shashank Anand confirmed that intelligence inputs validated the destruction of multiple launch pads, which also resulted in casualties among both terrorists and Pakistani Rangers during targeted strikes.

“A Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad opposite the ‘chicken neck’ area was neutralised on the night of May 9–10 using a special weapon system,” said the IG, who also mentioned that launch pads at Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra were destroyed.

“We are still assessing the total damage in coordination with our partner agencies. Three launch pads and several posts were destroyed. Many Pakistani villages were vacated by Rangers,” he added.

Anand said that after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the BSF and Army had intensified deployments in critical zones such as Rajouri and Poonch. In Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, the BSF also strengthened its positions.

"After April 22, Pakistani Rangers reduced their visibility at forward posts, but BSF maintained aggressive field domination. Our troops, including women personnel, stood firm and ready for eventuality,” Anand said.

He added that Pakistani forces, seemingly shaken, responded with shelling in Akhnoor the next night, to which the BSF gave a strong counterattack. “On the night of May 9 and 10, we targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pads and destroyed one just three kilometres from the border.”

From Sunderbani, DIG Virendra Datta said intelligence had alerted them about a group of 18–20 terrorists attempting to infiltrate. “We responded with a strategic mortar offensive, surrounding enemy posts. Several Pakistani positions were destroyed,” he said.

Anand also commended the bravery of women personnel posted at the border. “Our women troops had the option to relocate to battalion headquarters, but they chose to remain at forward posts. Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and other women constables engaged enemy fire with bravery,” the IG stated.

The BSF also reported that Pakistan had used low-flying drones for attacks. “On the morning of May 10, Pakistan deployed low-flying drones targeting our posts. Our troops engaged them, but one drone dropped its payload on a post, leading to the martyrdom of two BSF personnel and one Army jawan,” he said.

In a retaliatory move, the BSF launched major counter-strikes targeting Pakistani bunkers, surveillance gear, and communication towers in the Sialkot area.

“To honour our martyrs, we will name two posts after them. A post in Samba will be named ‘Sindoor’,” Anand announced.

Responding to reports of white flags on the Pakistani side, Anand said, “There has been communication at the DGMO level. No communication was made at the lower level. We are watching their actions closely. Any decision will be based on their future conduct.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)