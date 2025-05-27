‘Operation Sindoor’ logo was designed by these two Indian Army officers

The logo of India's “Operation Sindoor,” which was meant to reflect the pain of women who lost their partners in the Pahalgam terror attack, was designed by two officers from the Indian Army. The opening section of the magazine's latest edition carries the “Operation Sindoor” logo emblazoned across the page, with the emblem of the Indian Army gracing on top.(HT File)

The logo, now etched in national consciousness, has a small bowl carrying vermilion (worn by married Hindu women) forming the first “O,” while the second “O” has a dash of the powder around it.

According to the latest edition of the army's magazine ‘Baatcheet, ’dedicated to India's military action, the logo of the decisive military action was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh. The army also shared the photographs of the two officers flanked by the now-famed logo.

In this image from the May edition of the Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet', top military commanders monitor 'Operation Sindoor' live.(PTI)

“On 22 April 2025, the nation witnessed a dastardly and brutal act of violence where five terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion. This incident occurred in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where the tourists had gone to celebrate life with fervour. This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action,” reads a text captioned 'Pahalagam'.

It also carries photographs of the attack's aftermath, rows of coffins and of the emotional farewell at a funeral of one of the victims.

The 11th page of the magazine also carries a photograph of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi looking at a screen grid, and mentions the timestamp -- date May 7, 2025, time 0105 hrs.

Who gave the name?

Earlier this month, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the name for India's military action against Pakistan was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Operation Sindoor was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What you all accomplished during this operation has made every Indian proud. It took just 23 minutes for the Indian Air Force to dismantle the terrorism being harboured in Pakistan. You eliminated the enemies in the time it takes people to finish their breakfast,” Rajnath Singh said while interacting with soldiers at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat.