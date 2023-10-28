PM issues 51k job letters, says ‘focus is on traditional sectors’

The central government is not only strengthening employment in traditional sectors but also in new ones such as renewable energy, space, defence and automation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing the National Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters while addressing the National Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing (ANI)

Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments and organizations.

The job fairs, which are being organised in various states and union territories, are “signs of the government’s commitment towards the future of the youth” where work is underway in mission mode, he said. “We’re not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent system in place.”

Emphasising that India’s trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors, Modi said, “The government is strengthening the traditional sectors providing employment opportunities while also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports.”

He mentioned opening up new avenues in drone technology and gave examples of crop assessment and nutrient spraying being carried out with its help. Under the Swamitva Scheme, drones are being used for land mapping, he said. He also mentioned delivery of medicines in Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh by drones, reducing the time of arrival from two hours to less than 20-30 minutes.

Referring to the speed of development that is creating newer job opportunities in every sector, the Prime Minister mentioned Dhordo village, which has been awarded the best tourism village by the United Nations, and World Heritage site recognition for the Hoysala temple complex and Shanti Niketan. “These developments and increased tourism will create new opportunities for the youth,” he said. “Similarly, strides in the sports are also creating new avenues.”

Noting that competitive advantage of a country needs the power of youth to be fully realized, the Prime Minister mentioned the initiatives of skilling and education that are equipping the youth to take full advantage of the new opportunities.

“The New National Education Policy, new medical colleges, IIT, IIM and IIITs have come up and crores of youths have been trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been launched for the Vishwakarma friends,” he said, while informing that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is linking the technicians with modern technology and tools.

The Prime Minister highlighted the resurgence of khadi, which has registered sales of more than ₹1.25 lakh crore compared to a ₹30,000 crore 10 years ago. “This has created many jobs in the khadi and village industry sector, especially benefitting women,” he said.

Underlining that the creation of employment opportunities for the youth is an important part of the nation building process, which will pave the way for India to become a developed nation, Modi said it is the new recruits who will take the government schemes forward and implement them on the ground. “Today, you all are becoming important allies in our journey of nation building”, he said.

He also urged the new recruits to contribute to realizing India’s goal, continue their learning and make use of the iGOT Karmayogi portal. “Your every step will help in taking the country forward rapidly on the path of development,” he added. iGOT Karmayogi is an online learning platform.

The job fair was the one more step towards providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for them to participate in national development, said education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present during the event.

The government remains committed to work on a “mission mode” for employment generation as well as for harnessing emerging opportunities, the minister said.